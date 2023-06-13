Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is coming in 2024

During the Capcom Showcase, the developer unveiled one surprise announcement: Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, coming in 2024.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy includes three games: Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice, and will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Windows).

Check out the reveal trailer, below.

The Capcom Showcase unveiled new features coming to Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy that take Apollo’s trials and tribulations to a new level with the help of Phoenix Wright and Athena Cykes! Players can now experience the courtroom in full HD in seven languages, including Japanese, English, French, German, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. Voice recordings are available for these languages as well!

This new trilogy collection follows on from The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles released in 2021, which Lyle scored a 9.5/10 and said: “I had very little to complain about during my time with The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. Occasionally I’d struggle to spot a contradiction or how to advance an investigation, but never to the point of frustration. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is simply the best game in a series I adore. There’s a huge amount of content, and it has the most memorable & charming characters out there. Anybody with even a passing interest in adventure games or visual novels needs to play this game”.

This Trilogy is the fourth, fifth, and sixth game in the series, so it seems Capcom is slowly remastered or rereleasing all of them, and along with Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, it seems a superb time to be a fan of visual novels/detective games.

Ace Attorney Trilogy is coming to PC (Windows, Steam), PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2024.