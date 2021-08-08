Podcast 455: Sonic Colours Ultimate, Death’s Door, Ace Attorney

Adam Cook has been playing Sonic Colors Ultimate and is a little confused about what made them re-release this game, while Adam Carroll has been getting into the Ace Attorney games.



Mr Hyde, however, is still playing through Death’s Door and Skyward Sword, and has plenty to say on those titles as well. Don’t forget to send in your listener correspondence so we can answer your burning questions.

Download the audio MP3, here.

