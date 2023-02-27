The best PSVR2 games | Ranking and reviewing more PSVR2 games

We’ve been lucky enough to be spending the last few weeks in virtual reality, and a list of the best PSVR2 games so far have been on our minds. It’s a massive launch, with some interesting titles that could be described more as experiences, lots of older titles that have been updated with features only the PlayStation VR2 can boast, and even some brand new exclusive titles.

This list, while not exhaustive, is based on what we’ve played here at GodisaGeek and is ongoing. There’s yet more corkers on this list of best PSVR2 games already, and I’ve finally had chance to play two of the biggest launch titles in Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village, so they’re covered in this list, too. Oh and since we know that people love review scores, while these aren’t our traditional full scored reviews, we’ve slapped a score at the end of each game, just to make people happy. Aren’t we nice?

Oh also, check out our first review round-up of the best PSVR2 games, right here.

Best PSVR2 games: Gran Turismo 7

What’s that you say, a fully playable version of Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation VR2? Yes, that’s what we have here. The game is basically like playing it on a huge cinema screen until the race starts, whereby you’re put into the reasonably priced (or not) of your dreams, with the opponents and tracks you’d have if you were playing it just on a TV. It’s fast as you like, responsive, and some of the hills you go over will have you leaving your lunch behind due to the camber of the road. It’s exactly what I wanted, and aside from getting a wheel, the best VR racing experience you can have on PS5, and easily one of the best PSVR2 games, as well as one of the best racers this generation. There’s little to say other than: if you have PSVR2, play this game. (10/10)

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

An already great VR experience has been levelled up with reloaded here. For those that don’t know, this is the distillation of those arcade classics like House of the Dead, but in crystal clear PlayStation 5 virtual reality, with haptic feedback on the triggers (that makes you very scared when you are frantically reloading as a zombie approaches), a new art style, better visuals overall, extra levels, challenges, guns, perks, and everything you’d think a re-release should have. It’s superb fun, and while it doesn’t have the authentic voices, you won’t care when you’re shooting the shit out of zombies galore with a fully max-upgraded pistol. This is one of the best PSVR2 game so far, and the one I keep coming back to, it’s just that much fun. (9/10)

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Startenders offers something a bit different. Closer to the Job Simulator games that used to showcase VR back in the early days, this one puts you behind the bar at your local; if the local was in space, and you were serving aliens. All manner of drinks need making, but you’ll be cleaning glasses, blending fruit, adding carbonation (fizz), and mixing everything up. You’ll even have to go and make your own tools (like the juicer) with your welding station. It’s good fun, but needs a little bit of tweaking to get the positional stuff right, and needs a bit more room for a stationary VR game than I’d like. If you like titles like Vacation and/or Job Simulator, this’ll be right up your street, and has a good feel to it, with plenty of “jobs” to keep you going for some time. (7.5/10).

Best PSVR2 games: No Man’s Sky

The amount of work that’s gone into No Man’s Sky in VR is just astounding. You’d think it’d be like any other “first-person” port of a game, but Hello Games has added so much to No Man’s Sky to make it feel like it was always this way. Getting hold of things requires picking them up; getting into a car or ship means learning how to control it physically, and even getting out means you have to manually open the door. There’s a satisfying feel to the multi-tool, and the haptics on the headset will also vibrate when needed. This new version looks stunning, and flying around above your base has never look so good in Virtual Reality. The work the developer continues to do on this one never ceases to impress, and it’s a game you could lose silly amount of time to, even in VR. (9/10).

Resident Evil Village

While the original game isn’t the best Capcom has ever produced, it was a stellar first-person entry. Here, the horror is right in your face, and it’s terrifying. In some ways this makes it harder to play. Holding a torch and sneaking through dark spaces, hearing enemies nearby forcing you to feel on edge almost all the time. Weapons feel tactile, and have individual reloading methods closer to the real world, and while that might slow you down, the one-to-one aiming method means that even the squirrelly Werewolves are easier to track and get headshots in on.

There’s some peculiarities when it comes to the scenes that were designed where control is taken away, and you can offset this by viewing them in a cinematic mode instead of VR first-person viewpoint, but aside some oddities (mostly early on) with hand positions, collision detection, your arms being weird floating tools, and weapons warping back to your inventory, but you get used to them pretty quickly. Resident Evil Village is another virtual-home run for Capcom’s series, just like Resident Evil 7 was. Oh but why it’s a free DLC item instead of a simple update, I’ll never know. (8/10)

So there you have it, after spending so much time in PlayStation VR2 our heads hurt, that's the best of the bunch that we've played so far.