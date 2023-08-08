Gran Turismo 7 update adds more cars, and a movie experience

Gran Turismo 7 has had a timely update, adding a movie experience, new menus, and four new cars, and it’s out now, for free.

Released yesterday (August 7th), this is update 1.36 for Gran Turismo 7 and Sony says to “celebrate the release of the Gran Turismo movie this month, we will be running a gift campaign for the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 ’18 from August 7 until September 28”, explaining that all you need to do is “during the campaign period, just click the special panel on the upper-right of the World Map screen to redeem the vehicle”.

A new livery has been added featuring the GT-R from the movie, and you can grab that when purchasing the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 ’18 from Brand Central. The movie is out tomorrow (August 9th), by the way.

There are also four new cars added to the game, as follows:

Chevrolet Corvette (C1) ‘58 (The origin of the American sports car. The glorious first gen Corvette)

Maserati MC20 ‘20 (A masterpiece supercar carrying the determination and passion of Maserati)

Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21

Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition ‘22 (A 2-seater model that takes the GR Corolla to the extreme)

The Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21 will be “purchasable at Brand Central from late September. Early access available through the World Series Showdown Viewers Gift Campaign”.

Last of major note is the addition of three extra menus being added to the cafe:

Extra Menu No. 26: ‘Maserati’ (Collector Level 40 and above)

Extra Menu No. 27: ‘Aston Martin’ (Collector Level 44 and above)

Extra Menu No. 28: ‘Kei cars’ (Collector Level 27 and above)

Just in case that wasn’t enough, “Fire Station” has been added to the featured section of the Scapes part of Gran Turismo 7, as well.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now for PlayStation 5, and it’s also playable entirely via PlayStation VR2 via a free update.