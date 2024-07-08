Gran Turismo 7 free update coming this month adds “Eiger Nordwand”

Polyphony Digital has announced the next free update for Gran Turismo 7, which is due this month and will add new cars as well as the Eiger Nordwand track.

The update is coming on July 25th, and was announced at the Gran Turismo World Series 2024 Round 1 – Montreal, which happened in Canada on July 6, 2024. The developer says: This video introduces some of the content introduced in this update including a much anticipated new track ‘Eiger Nordwand’, 6 additional cars, updated car physics, the inclusion of Michelin tires, a new wheel brand, and additional track compatibility for the next generation racing AI Agent Gran Turismo Sophy”.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

The calendar for the Gran Turismo World Series 2024 live events is as follows:

Round 1 – Montreal, Canada | Saturday, 6 July

Round 2 – Prague, Czechia | Saturday, 10 August

Round 3 – Tokyo, Japan | Saturday, 28 September 2024

World Finals – Date and location to be announced

The update will add the following vehicles:

Ferrari 430 Scuderia 2007

BMW M3 1997

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 2008

Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept

Subaru Impreza Rally Car 1998

RUF RGT 4.2 2016

In our review of Gran Turismo 7, we said: “With so many modes and gameplay that’s to die for, Gran Turismo 7 is a joy to play. Polyphony want you to love playing and learning at the same time. It has a steady progression pace that becomes almost addictive when completing Menu Books. You’re rewarded in so many different ways. Not only can you earn cars and GT Credits from completing races and challenges, the Daily Workout rewards you with a roulette ticket for reaching so many miles every day. The Music Rally is also a nice little addition that lets you race to checkpoints along to the beats of an amazing soundtrack. GT7 is classy, with some of the finest visuals ever seen in a racer, and a bouncy and fun soundtrack that makes each minute spent with it feel like a dream.”

Gran Turismo 7 is out now for PS4 and PlayStation 5.