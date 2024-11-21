Gran Turismo 7 update adds five new cars

Sony has announced a new update for Gran Turismo 7 which adds not only five new cars, but some new features as well.

Ken Chan (Sr Product Manager, SIE) said on the Official PlayStation Blog: “Gran Turismo players! Update 1.54 brings an rush of exciting cars, events, and challenges, including an update to the Gran Turismo Sophy AI agent for the classic Trial Mountain Circuit and Tokyo Expressway – East Clockwise. Be sure to not miss the Gran Turismo World Series Celebration Race where you can experience the same races featured in this year’s grand final!”

Onto the new cars, then:

Ford Escort RS Cosworth ’92: A WRC homologation special with a unique double-decker wing design.

Mercedes-Benz W 196 R ’55: A legendary F1 car that made motorsports history.

Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) ’20: The top performance model of the eighth generation 911.

Porsche Mission X ’23: A hypercar concept to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Porsche.

Suzuki Jimny Sierra JC ’18: A chunkier Jimny with an eye on global success

On top of that, the Cafe has also been updated with “Extra Menu No. 42: Ferrari Speciale (Collector Level 48 and above)”. GT Auto has had “New Rotiform wheel brand added”.

The following new events have been added to World Circuits:

Jimny Cup – Grand Valley South

Porsche Cup – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Race of Turbo Sportscars – Mount Panorama Circuit

Elsewhere, “Colorado has been added as a featured Curation in Scapes”.

The Gran Turismo World Series 2024 World Finals ‒ Amsterdam takes place on December 7-8 and will be contested by the top drivers from around the world to determine this year’s champions. To celebrate the event, we’re releasing a special Gran Turismo World Series Celebration Race on November 21, where players can experience the same races featured in this year’s Grand Final at the World Finals. Two events will be available: the Manufacturers Cup, a competition where automobile manufacturers face off against each other, and the Nations Cup, where drivers represent their home countries or territories. Players earn up to 500,000 Cr. for each event, with a total of 1,000,000 Cr. available overall. Access the event from the event panel at the top right of the World Map screen during the event period.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now for PS5.