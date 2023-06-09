Sludge Life 2 release date announced, demo out now

Devolver Digital has announced that Sludge Life 2 will be released on June 27th, and released a new trailer during it’s publisher showcase.

But that’s not all, a demo of the game has also been released on Steam that aims to offer “budding taggers a lil taste of what awaits them in Ciggy City Suites” when it comes out, proper, on June 27th. The demo is a standalone teaser that gets the player to help Big Mud “rediscover his mojo by exploring his recording studio, interacting with idiots, uncovering secrets, and photographing cats”.

Obviously Devolver wouldn’t forget a trailer, so you can check out that below, along with the official description on the game from the Steam page.

Big Mud is missing! Everyone’s favourite rapping frog has vanished, and his closest homie Ghost (that’s you) is on a mission to find him. Sludge Life 2 whisks you away to Ciggy City Suites, a luxurious multi-floor hotel heaving with secrets, gadgets, gags, peculiar characters, and ugly corporate architecture to makeover with your spray can. Sludge Life 2 is the grimiest first-person vandalism sim since the first Sludge Life —but, like, twice as dense. Explore a huger, weirder, gnarlier open world loaded with secrets, weirdos, jokes, and, of course, plenty of spots to tag.

The original title was one of those games that came out of nowhere and was extremely well received, and is a mere £3.19 on Steam right now. It was released in June 2021 and has an “overwhelmingly positive” review status on Steam as well.

In case you’re wondering, it’s a first-person adventure-platformer involving vandalism and graffiti and, according to the store page, has a dedicated fart button. The sequel will have new items, new music, and a hundred tag spots hidden around the world.

Sludge Life 2 will be released on PC on June 27th via Epic Games Store, Steam, and GOG.