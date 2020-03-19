Day of the Devs GDC Stream Shows Off Great New Indie Games

Along with most events during this time, this year’s Game Developers Conference was cancelled, but that hasn’t stopped digital GDC stuff from happening. That includes a new Day of the Devs stream, hosted by Tim Schafer and Greg Price, shining a light on a tonne of impressive-looking indie titles. If you missed the stream, you can watch the full video below.

On top of this, some of those very games are currently playable (in demo form) on Steam this weekend, until March 23rd.

The games shown in the stream were:

Cloudpunk

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Carrion

Komako

Disc Room

Rainy Season

Heavenly Bodies

SLUDGE LIFE

Paper Beast

She Dreams Elsewhere

SkateBIRD

The Signifier

This is a great way to showcase what’s coming, during this difficult time. If you want to see the full schedule of what else is happening with this digital GDC, head here.

What’s your take on this? Any games you fancy? Let us know!