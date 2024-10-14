Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition PS5 review

It’s been almost 10 years since Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition released on PS4 and Xbox One, so you have to wonder why THQ Nordic has released it once again on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Do we really need to play through it all over again with technical improvements? Is it good enough to warrant a re-release instead of something new? The answer to that question is a resounding yes. Although I would love to play the next entry in the saga, this is such a slept on hit that it deserves to be re-introduced to a new generation, and it still holds up even now.

For those not in the know, Darksiders 2 follows the story of Death, one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse as he sets out to bring honour to his brother’s name. What makes it so good is the depth in the combat and traversal, balancing both beautifully to offer fantastic minute-to-minute gameplay. The semi-open world is filled with secrets to find and fights you can’t help but love, utilising everything in Death’s arsenal. From the amount of weapons available to pick up and swing to the various abilities you unlock, combat is always worth engaging in.

On top of the satisfying elements of playing as Death, there’s a loot system that adds to your adventure, hunting out chests on the map and getting excited at the prospect of killing someone that might drop a brand new tunic or set of greaves that are not only better in the stat department, but look pretty cool as well. Summoning your steed is another great implementation for travelling, and the various platforming elements add to just how much fun you’re likely to have with this.

The visuals have been enhanced substantially, and while it still looks like an older game, the lighting is fantastic, with the environments feeling more alive than ever before. It looks so good in 4K, and it reminds you how ahead of its time it was when it originally released. The technological improvements extend to loading times, which are much quicker now, especially when you boot up your console and go from the main menu straight into the action from wherever your last save point was.

Another facet of its improvements come with the DualSense controller, specifically the haptic feedback. Swinging your scythe feels different to smashing an enemy with your hammer, and while the differences aren’t as clear as other PS5 titles such as Astro Bot or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there’s a noticeable difference. While not a gamechanger for deciding whether or not to take the leap and buy Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition on PS5, it’s another sign that the developer has put some effort into making it worth getting.

Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition on PS5 is a fantastic action-RPG, hack-and-slash adventure. The technical improvements certainly enhance the original experience, and with all the DLC included it’s certainly worth giving it a go if you’ve never had the privilege of playing before. Even if you’re a fan of the original game, there’s joy to be had replaying, especially as we wait eagerly for the next iteration of the franchise.