Life is Strange: Double Exposure review

I can’t tell you how good is was to step back into Max Caufield’s shoes. The original Life is Strange was a surreal and poignant tale of two friends bonded by their own insecurities and pain. It also posed the question of if you could change the events of your past, would you do it? Superpowers aside, it told a genuinely great story with fleshed out and lovable characters that still mean as much to me as they did back then. Life is Strange: Double Exposure is a more mature story, where Max has grown with the depth of its narrative, and for those worrying it might not match the original, I’m here to tell you it pulls no punches and packs the same emotional punch as it did back then.

After moving to Lakeport in Vermont, Max is now a photographer-in-residence at Caledon University. She hasn’t used her powers since the events in Arcadia Bay, now loving life with her two close friends Moses and Safi. This is still the same Max. She’s still a little awkward and goofy, but she’s grown up a lot. It’s so interesting to see how her character has changed, yet parts of her are exactly the same. While this isn’t a story about Chloe or Arcadia Bay, they are still very much a part of who she is.

The references to her past throughout manage to tickle a part of the brain that I too had tried to forget because of how tough those final moments from the original were, but also how fond I was of that small town in Oregon. But alas, this is a new place, a new life, a new start. Lakeport is a gorgeous town drenched in snow and colour, diversity and life. From the Snapping Turtle bar to the university itself, people are going about their daily lives, having conversations about everything and nothing at the same time. Max manages to fit in, being a figure of authority like her teachers before her, but when tragedy strikes and her best friend Safi dies, it feels like some things never change.

I’m not going to spoil a thing, but Deck Nine has crafted such a clever story, filled with the similar twists and turns the series is known for while still packing in those heart-wrenching moments. It does have some incredible scenes, but not all of them are serious. There’s a lot of humour and warmth laced in the story, and it helps to build up a connection with these characters. That humour has grown with the characters, and as someone who isn’t particularly young, I didn’t feel disconnected as I thought I would. The dialogue is brilliantly written and the acting is on par with the original.

There are some reveals that blow you away, and I wish I could tell you them all. I cannot wait to talk to others about it when it comes out because I absolutely loved what Deck Nine has done. There are going to be some that will pick at it and not appreciate the direction the developer has gone, but I think the team has done a fantastic job in building this new life for Max and telling a delicate and inspiring story that continues the journey of one of gaming’s greatest characters. It’s hella good, and whether you’re on board with it or not, it’s hard to deny the hard work put in to doing the Life is Strange series justice.

When it comes to the actual gameplay, it feels similar to the series so far. You’ll have conversations with plenty of characters where the smallest dialogue choice can have implications. Then there are the big decisions where the screen freezes and makes you choose between two responses, with some causing you to spend minutes at a time wondering what to do for the best. Max’s powers might not involve rewinding time, but she’s got a few new tricks up her sleeve that are implemented in clever ways. She can step between two timelines; the current one where Safi dies, and one where she survived.

This presents plenty of clever puzzles where you’ll need to jump between the Living and Dead timelines to try and find hidden items or documents, then return to the alternative one. It’s consistently used in new and exciting ways, and while it can be confusing to know which one you need to be in, the solution isn’t particularly difficult. On occasion, I did struggle to know where to go or what to do as their are few prompts at times, especially when some areas are quite big for a Life is Strange title, but by interacting with people and objects, Max will make a remark that often pushes you in the right direction. You can also ‘pulse’ which shows you what is happening in your location in the other timeline without actually changing between the two.

This allows you to listen into other conversations that might reveal information needed to use as leverage against someone. It’s smart and constructed in a way that mixes up gameplay throughout. Another ability she has is one that allows her to pull objects from the alternative timeline into your present one, and the way these come into play have some interesting outcomes. Outside of these new features, it is still the same style of game. You’ll view various photos and emails, interact with a range of objects and make a comment that gives you some background, and talk to plenty of different people that help to flesh out the story about life in Lakeport.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure is filled with detail, and while the environments all feel lived in and vibrant, there are places that reflect Max’s struggles and vulnerability. Character animations are incredible as well, from the smallest move of the mouth to the littlest blink of an eye, there’s a wonderful sense of realism to it. Life is Strange has always been known for its soundtracks, and this is no different. Some of these song elevate the intensity of the big reveals and moments, particularly ‘Illusion’ by Tessa Rose Jackson, and ‘Someone Was Listening’ which is the title screen music by Dodie has been stuck in my head from the second I heard it.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure is a brilliant continuation of Max’s story which is both reminiscent of her beginnings and fresh enough to stand out on its own. The story is its strongest point, but so are its characters as there are multiple people here who are easy to relate to and love (Gwen is a badass!). With a killer soundtrack and visuals, the world is brought to life in every chapter, and without a shadow of a doubt, this will stick with me for some time. I love Max and I’m so glad Deck Nine has made something that does her proud. Now please excuse me while I go and cry into my pillow.