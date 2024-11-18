Life is Strange: Double Exposure coming to Switch on November 19th

Square Enix has announced that Life is Strange: Double Exposure is hitting Nintendo Switch digitally on November 19th, with a physical version to follow in 2025.

Specifically, the physical version for Nintendo Switch will be released on January 28th, 2025. The game itself is already available on PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

Check out the new Switch trailer, below:

In Life is Strange: Double Exposure, players step into the boots of Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University. After discovering her closest new friend Safi dead in the snow, Max tries to Rewind time – a power she’s not used in years – but instead, opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again – in both versions of reality. Only Max can Shift between the two parallel timelines to solve and prevent the same murder.

There’s also a steelbook coming for the physical version, and Square Enix says that “the physical edition includes the full game on the 16GB cart”. The Switch version has been ported by Engine Software “in association with original developer, Deck Nine Games.”. The team has handled Switch versions of the likes of Ni No Kuni II, Into the Breach, and a lot more.

In our review of the game on PS5, we said: “Life is Strange: Double Exposure is a brilliant continuation of Max’s story which is both reminiscent of her beginnings and fresh enough to stand out on its own. The story is its strongest point, but so are its characters as there are multiple people here who are easy to relate to and love (Gwen is a badass!). With a killer soundtrack and visuals, the world is brought to life in every chapter, and without a shadow of a doubt, this will stick with me for some time. I love Max and I’m so glad Deck Nine has made something that does her proud. Now please excuse me while I go and cry into my pillow.”

Life is Strange: Double Exposure is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. It is released on Switch on November 19th.