Conscript review

The way Conscript chooses to approach war is seen in the grim reality you find yourself in every second you’re stood in the trenches. It’s claustrophobic and suffocating. The darkness consumes your every step and the filth and squalor around you feels just as much of an enemy as the soldiers you’re fighting against. The reality of combat, especially World War I is never celebrated or glorified. It is portrayed with the same horror and misery the history books have shown ever since it claimed over 40 million lives, but despite that, there’s a very real human element to it.

Conscript sees you playing as a French soldier searching for his brother during the Battle of Verdun. For a bit of context, it was the longest battle of WWI and saw 800,000 casualties caused in the main by heavy German artillery. In the opening hours, you hear bullets fly across the battlefield while seeing the effects of enemy shells all around you, whether in large explosions destroying the trenches or allies drop dead around you. That terrible atmosphere is created instantly, and you’re already terrified by what is going on around you before you even have to kill your first enemy.

It is classic survival horror that gives you few supplies. You find bullets for your weapons, but they are soon fired trying to take out the most basic of enemy. When your ammo runs down, you’re forced to swing your melee weapons in an effort to overcome the enemy, leading to moments that feel similar to that scene in Saving Private Ryan where Mellish gets stabbed with his own bayonet. It’s brutal and real, and it’s never a certainty you’re going to survive a one-on-one encounter. Conscript does have a range of weapons, but being in possession of them never makes you feel confident their bullets are going to keep you alive.

As you make your way around the dank environments, you’ll find cigarettes which are used to buy supplies, ammo, and new weapons, but they are few and far between, especially for the amount you need in order to buy anything of worth. You can find items that can be combined for greater effect, but they’re never in abundance. You have a limited amount of storage, and while it can be upgraded, there’s an element of item management that comes with the most successful of survival horror games. You are vulnerable and alone, with only the drive to find your brother providing a slither of solace.

Conscript has some environmental puzzles that help keep the game varied, and for the most part they’re smart. One part of Conscript that does frustrate is the map. While you can see the larger areas, it can be unclear where to go as you have to keep opening up your menu and staring at it for a short while before jumping back into the game. It’s not a huge issue, but even when you do have to look at the map, it’s sometimes unclear where you are on it because there’s no specific marker which highlights your location. You can see where important areas are on it, though, such as locked and unlocked doors, and names of places to help you identify where you haven’t explored yet.

The pixel art style is exceptional, with Catchweight Studio managing to make it feel gritty and harrowing despite the style of art. Another facet of the presentation that I love is the atmospheric sounds and music. You’re left feeling uncomfortable a lot, and the lack of sound, only rearing its head every now and again, makes Conscript feel even more unnerving. The sound effects are excellent, and I’ll never forget hearing the bullets fly through the air or the environment crumbling around me. The burden of war is ever present, and its hands around your neck are ever present.

While Conscript can be tough, especially with limited save points, you can turn checkpoints on and decrease the difficulty if you so wish. The horrors of war are presented through its art style, and despite having the tools needed to survive, being in possession of a rifle or shotgun does little to make you feel at ease. It is oppressive and cruel, but it works well in the survival horror genre it feels so comfortable in. For those that love the classic survival horror titles like Resident Evil or Silent Hill, this will be one you’ll want to play, with a delicate yet honest portrayal of The Great War which is simply wonderful.