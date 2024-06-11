Catchweight Studio and Team17 Digital have announced their upcoming survival horror game Conscript will launch on July 23, 2024, on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Conscript is set in 1916, and plunges players into World War 1 in a survival horror experience. Players will navigate the treacherous trenches of Verdun as a lone French soldier searching for his missing-in-action brother.

As well as confirming the launch date and platforms the game will arrive on, Catchweight Studio also released a new Conscript Narrative trailer, dubbed “Rendevous with Death”. You can watch the trailer here:

Steam Next Fest playable demo

PC players can enjoy a new Steam Next Fest playable demo right now. The demo will be available un June 17, 2024. This new demo includes the opening of the game, a new soundtrack, local language support, and a variety of other improvements.

Conscript has already built up some buzz with over 100k wishlists on Steam and survival horror fans should feel right at home with its take on the classics.

If you play the demo and are thinking of pre-ordering Conscript, then you are in luck. Pre-orders are now available for most consoles – PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One – as well as PC. You will be able to pre-order Conscript on Nintendo Switch from June 25, 2024.

What can you expect whilst playing Conscript?

Play: Experience classic survival horror gameplay set during the Battle of Verdun with high replayability, various difficulty settings, multiple endings, unlockable costumes, and bonus weapons.

Experience classic survival horror gameplay set during the Battle of Verdun with high replayability, various difficulty settings, multiple endings, unlockable costumes, and bonus weapons. Survive: Survive against enemy soldiers using WW1 melee weapons and firearms in an intense, harrowing atmosphere enhanced by pixel art aesthetics and oppressive sound design.

Survive against enemy soldiers using WW1 melee weapons and firearms in an intense, harrowing atmosphere enhanced by pixel art aesthetics and oppressive sound design. Explore: Navigate intricate, interconnected WW1-themed areas while solving environmental puzzles and managing resources effectively.

Conscript will launch on July 23, 2024, on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.