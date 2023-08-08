Team17 announces publishing deal for Conscript, a new WW1 survival horror game

Team17 has announced it has signed a publishing deal with Catchweight Studio to publish Conscript, a new WW1 horror survival game.

With an incredibly eye-catching visual style (reminiscent of Signalis from 2022), Conscript will be coming to PC in 2024, after a six year development period from a solo developer.

“Catchweight Studio is really just me,” says Jordan Mochi, founder of Catchweight Studio. “So, after six years of development, I’m glad to have backup from the experienced people at Team17. CONSCRIPT emerged from my own love of history and my love of survival horror. I’ve long dreamed of making games and of creating stories for people to play. Over the last six years, I’ve been happy to see a community of players grow around CONSCRIPT, and I’m looking forward to working with Team17 to launch the game for the community and players around the world in 2024.”

Check out a gameplay trailer for the title, below:

Set in 1916 during the Great War, CONSCRIPT blends the punishing mechanics of classic horror titles into a cohesive, tense, and original survival horror experience. In CONSCRIPT players explore the trenches of Verdun as a lone French soldier searching for his missing-in-action brother to ensure a home goes unbroken. Plan. Explore. Survive. Players will dive into the madness of war, engage in brutal combat against enemy soldiers, manage limited supplies, and solve complex environmental puzzles.

Here’s a list of key features for Conscript, from the press release:

Experience classic and methodical survival horror gameplay in a unique historical setting: the Battle of Verdun.

Highly re-playable with various difficulty settings, multiple endings, unlockable costumes, and bonus weapons.

Fend off a variety of enemy soldiers and combatants with a variety of WW1 melee weapons and firearms.

Survive in an intense, harrowing atmosphere boosted by a unique pixel art aesthetic and oppressive sound design.

Navigate intricate level design that promotes item management and route planning, whilst solving complex environmental puzzles.

Distinct WW1 themed areas that intertwine and overlap.

Conscript is coming to PC in 2024.