Silent Hill 2 Remake release date confirmed for October

Konami and Bloober Team have announced the Silent Hill 2 Remake release date, and it’s October 8th for PC via Steam, and PlayStation 5. The publisher also confirmed that pre-orders for both the physical and digital edition are open now, with digital bonus content included in the pre-order version.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake release date was revealed during the PlayStation State of Play on May 30th, but that was really just the start, as Konami also put out a gameplay trailer, and a whole host of other features all included in their overall post-show showcase.

First up, though, here’s the release date trailer:

Here’s what Konami says about the Silent Hill 2 Remake in the latest press release, along with the new gameplay trailer:

Experience the guilt, grief and existential horror of James Sunderland as he explores the town of Silent Hill – the special place he and his late wife Mary used to visit –a symbolic backdrop now shrouded in fog. The remake expands the areas players can explore, introduces an over-the-shoulder view, revamps the combat system, and adds new cut-scenes to give new and returning players different ways to experience the game. What awaits in the shrouded alleyways and corridors of Silent Hill?

There’s a lot more, though, as you can also watch a cast interview here, a dev-diary from Bloober Team here, and a Behind-the-Scenes sneak peek, here.

In terms of those pre-order bonuses, they break down as follows:

The pre-order version comes with “Mira the Dog Mask”, and exclusive to PS5 there’s a “Robbie the Rabbit Mask”. The deluxe edition has the game, digital artbook, digital soundtrack, and a Pyramid Head Mass (pizza box). The deluxe edition (which is digital only), if pre-ordered, includes all of that as well as the pre-order bonus masks, but also gives 48 hours early access to the game.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on October 8th.