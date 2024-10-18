Cronos: The New Dawn is the next game from Bloober Team

Silent Hill 2 may have only just been released, but Bloober Team is onto the next game, announcing Cronos: The New Dawn for 2025.

Bloober Team says: “Cronos: The New Dawn—a brand-new sci-fi survival horror game set to be released in 2025. The game is being developed for PC/Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.”

The team adds: “Cronos: The New Dawn is Bloober Team’s first original IP in the survival horror genre, marking a significant step forward for the Polish studios’ evolution as the masters of horror, known most recently for the acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake.”

Cronos: The New Dawn is a twisted time travel story set in an unforgiving post-apocalyptic future in 1980s Poland. Players will take on the role of a Traveler, an agent of the enigmatic Collective with a mission to extract selected people who didn’t survive the apocalypse from the past. To complete the Collective’s mission, players will need to survive a deadly wasteland created by a cataclysmic event known as the Change, filled with monstrous abominations that will challenge players’ combat abilities.

“Following the success of Silent Hill 2, we are proud to present Cronos, an exciting new IP from Bloober Team” said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team. “Our commitment to redefining the horror genre continues with this survival horror title, which represents a natural progression of our creative vision and our studio’s strategy. By merging the eerie atmosphere of horror with the boundless potential of science fiction, Cronos promises to deliver a fresh survival experience. We can’t wait to share it with the world in 2025.”

In our recent review of the Silent Hill 2 remake, Chris White said: “If you’ve never played Silent Hill 2, this game is going to blow your mind. For those that are familiar with the original, there’s more than enough to make you feel as though you’re playing something new. The story is excellent, and the voice acting helps to keep you invested in James regardless of how you feel about him. Combat is satisfying and weighty thanks to the wonderful implementation of the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The visuals are ridiculously good, and the audio design is among the best this generation, making it something everyone simply must play.”

Cronos: The New Dawn is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2025.