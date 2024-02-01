Silent Hill: The Short Message out now on PS5, Silent Hill 2 combat trailer released

Konami has announced and released Silent Hill: The Short Message, a free download out now for PlayStation 5, and also shown a first-look at the combat for the Silent Hill 2 remake.

During Sony’s State of Play for January 2024, the first Silent Hill title up was Silent Hill: The Short Message, a first-person adventure, which Konami says is “a first, bold innovation for a new generation” and “the perfect opportunity for new players to get into the psychological horror franchise”.

The Short Message is, as you probably guessed: “a short game with a complete story that is independent of the previous and upcoming titles in the series. The game is set in the present day and deals with the theme of slander and bullying on social networking sites – a contemporary theme familiar in modern day society. This is the latest entry in the series in over a decade”.

Follow Anita, the main protagonist in Silent Hill: The Short Message, as she is called by a friend to an abandoned apartment complex on the outskirts of town. As she explores her eerie surroundings, she comes face-to-face with a dark truth that she had tried to shut away. Konami previously announced several new games and other forms of media that would spearhead a new era of the Silent Hill franchise.

Konami also released multiple other videos for The Short Message, and below you can check out a production team interview, a cut-scene director and cast interview, a sound team interview, level designer interview, and finally, a cast interview.

That wasn’t all the Silent Hill news, however, as a new trailer for Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 got aired, showcasing the combat. Konami says it has “evolved from the original game”, although “iconic monsters make a return, including the Bubble Head Nurses, the Mannequin and more”.

Silent Hill: The Short Message is out now, free for PS5. Silent Hill 2 is coming at a later date.