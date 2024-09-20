Silent Hill 2 gets PS5 ‘Immersion’ trailer

As if players aren’t hyped enough for Bloober Team’s upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2, PlayStation has released an ‘Immersion’ trailer. It gives players an idea of how the DualShock controller will work while playing, and although it’s only a minute long, we get to see plenty of features and how they’ll be implemented when exploring Silent Hill 2 on PS5.

Having received a letter from his deceased wife,

James heads to where they shared so many memories,

in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill.

There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her… “My name… is Maria,” the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… She’s just like her.

Haptic feedback will be felt when enemies attack, and adaptive triggers feel weighty when firing off a round from your pistol. The light bar will also change depending on what is happening on screen. It also offers 4K support and 3D audio to truly highlight the horrors that await you. Players who are already excited will only be more hyped to see the hard work put into making it work on PS5, and with under a month to go, this Immersion trailer has gotten us even more ready to play Silent Hill 2 on PS5.

With all these exciting implementations on PlayStation 5 being shown off in the Immersion trailer for Silent Hill 2, it’s hard to wonder how this isn’t going to be a faithful remake. Bloober Team has a strong back catalogue of titles like The Medium and Layers of Fear, and the developers know exactly what it takes to make an immersive horror. Silent Hill is one of two franchises that made horror games what they are today, and as you watch this trailer, start to book your time off work in preparation!