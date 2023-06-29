The Medium Cloud Version is out on Nintendo Switch today

Bloober Team has announced that The Medium Cloud Version arrives on Nintendo Switch today, at 6am PDT / 2pm BST, meaning Switch gamers can get in on a game that was said to only be viable via the latest technology.

Originally and Xbox Series S|X and PC exclusive, The Medium eventually hit PS5 and had new console-specific features, and now with the cloud version, it’s available on pretty much all modern consoles. For those not aware of the cloud versions on Switch, this is a streaming version of the game, meaning you’ll need a good internet connection to play it.

The Medium Cloud Version is launching with a 15% discount from today until July 6th, at an initial price of $49.99.

Piotr Babieno, Bloober Team CEO, said that “We have recently witnessed the rise of cloud gaming, and it is exciting to see remarkable games being released as Nintendo Cloud Versions. It’s an honour to be joining them with The Medium. We are delighted that players will now have the opportunity to enjoy the game on the Switch, anytime and anywhere”.

The Medium is an innovative and terrifying horror experience. The critically acclaimed title was developed and published by the Polish horror studio, Bloober Team. First launched in 2021, it’s a third-person psychological horror game that features dual-reality gameplay that allows players to navigate between real and alternative worlds to solve puzzles. The game is set in the late ‘90s following Marianne, a psychic investigating the abandoned Hotel Niwa in search of answers about her past. She explores the physical world and the spirit world simultaneously, which lets players use the interactions between them to solve dual-reality puzzles, unlock new paths, and awaken memories of past events. The spirit world is a dark mirror reflection of our reality, and it has been modeled and designed under the inspiration of Polish dystopian surrealist, Zdzisław Beksiński’s paintings. The incredible visuals were enhanced by the original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka.

Chris White really enjoyed it on both Xbox and PS5, saying it “is without a doubt Bloober Team’s biggest game to date, and it is easily one of their best. The story is captivating as are its characters, and the uneasy journey you take through it feels much like if Stranger Things was set in the Alan Wake universe. It’s a gorgeous game complimented by a vivid soundtrack, and the gameplay only stumbles on a few occasions. The puzzles are inventive, harking back to a time when the only horrors you could play were ones involving zombies and foggy towns. It’s a great reason to jump on Xbox Game Pass, and a strong start to the new year of gaming”.

The Medium is available now on Xbox Series S|X, PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch via Cloud.