Silent Hill 2 dev responds to rumours the game is nearly done

Fans of Silent Hill can be excited to know that Konami is still investing in the series, with a remake of Silent Hill 2 on the way. The game is being developed by horror-specialists Bloober Team (best known for Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, The Medium, and the upcoming Layers of Fears), and rumours had been circulating that the game was way further along in the development stage than people realise: in fact, the scuttlebutt was that it was pretty much done and ready for release.

However, this isn’t the case, and despite most developers rarely responding to such rumours, Bloober Team has decided to make a statement on Twitter, and deal with the comments that have been swirling.

Check out the full statement, below:

As the Bloober Team, we don’t comment on rumours. However, this time we need to take the floor, as some recent statements have been taken out of context, due to inaccurate translations. Our company’s messages did not contain sales forecasts of specific titles. The figures connected to Silent Hill 2 refer to the potential success of the type of games we will be focusing on in the the future. It is also not true that we have announced that Silent Hill 2 is ready for release. Regardless of the development stage, all our activities are focused on obtaining the highest quality for the finished product — the quality that fans of Silent Hill 2 deserve. We are aware that players are waiting for more information about Silent Hill 2. As soon as such information becomes available, we are sure that Konami, the publisher for the game, will share it with fans. Thank you for your support and we will continue to do our best to provide high-quality games that give players the best emotional experience possible.

The comments regarding translation are about Bloober Team CEO, Piotr Babieno, who was quoted by PAP Biznes (via Bankier) and translated via Google Translate as saying the game “is technically ready. It does not mean that the game is finished, but we are close”.

Basically, reading between the lines, you can see that all of the current marketing Bloober is doing is related to Layers of Fears, which is due this year. With the remake announced in October 2022, you can be pretty sure it’s probably not coming in 2023, but hey, stranger things have happened.

So there you have it. No news to share, and the game isn’t imminent.