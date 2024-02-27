Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake review

Before It Takes Two and Hazelight, Josef Fares made Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Known for its emotional story and smart approach to gameplay, it was an instant hit, and the decision to remake it makes perfect sense. More people are aware of Fares than they were back then, and after our GOTY for 2021 blew everyone away, playing the remake of Brothers is made even better with stunning visuals and a touching orchestral soundtrack. It had been a long time since I’d played the original, and this attempt from Avantgarden made me fall in love with it all over again.

For those not in the know, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake follows two brothers as they go on a quest to find a mysterious cure for their dying father. After an accident at sea that saw them lose their mother, they aren’t going to go through the pain all over again, and what follows is a magical and moving journey across a mystical land filled with various creatures and dangerous threats. It may not be a long game, but it leaves an impact however you choose to play, be it alone or with someone else. If you do play alone, you’ll control both brothers with the two analogue sticks on one controller.

It can be tricky at first to get used to controlling them, but after a while you find a rhythm and are able to move them around with ease, even when trying to complete the environmental puzzles scattered around the world. The only other buttons you’ll have to press are the triggers. The left stick and trigger control the older brother, and the right ones control the younger sibling. If you do play with someone else, it’s even easier, but it’s more about the story, working together, and experiencing the impactful story with a friend or loved one. There’re some simple puzzles like controlling a flying machine and swinging inside a spider’s web, but there are more complex puzzles like trying to trap a troll inside a cage.

Whatever the puzzle, they’re never too difficult to solve. There’s a perfect balance of solving problems and exploring the world, and while it can be quite linear, there’re various secrets to uncover, be it a fun interaction with a stranger or a hidden area. One such area had me saving someone from hanging themselves, and once again highlighting the melancholic tone Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake has. It feels like a mix of Frozen II and Grimm’s Fairy Tales, with equal parts beautiful and terrifying, with trolls, spiders, invisible snow monsters, and giants. Some of the scenes are surprisingly brutal and disturbing, and at times you forget it’s a more mature story.

You’re not actively fighting anything, but there are boss fights which require you to think outside the box in order to overcome them. Almost all of the time you’ll use both brothers to get the job done. One of my favourite moments came when trying to kill a giant spider. The little brother had to hit it with a ball of web, and once it was on its back, the bigger brother had to pull its legs off. It’s pretty gruesome, but an interesting mechanic nonetheless. Some of the other scenes that took my breath away involved a graveyard of giants who’d been involved in some sort of battle.

They were strewn across some sort of battlefield, with arrows plunged into their flesh and blood flowing through the streams of water that flowed underneath them. You’ll venture underground through caves filled with mechanical structures, across snowy mountains, and climb huge towers belonging to giants, as well as a lot more. The world is gorgeous, with visuals that bring Brothers to life. There’s a lot to love about how it looks, and the music is breath-taking, but it is the story that makes it as good as it is. Just be prepared to cry throughout. There are some sweeter moments, but it’s in those intensely moving scenes where it reaches its stride.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake is about the gentle and fragile relationship between the two brothers. It’s about a profound love and respect they have for each other while highlighting the playfulness of being children, whether being a younger and innocent sibling or one becoming interested in girls and growing up. Despite their differences, blood prevails, and in the final scenes of the game you’re left with some of the saddest moments you’ll see this year. It’s beautifully structured, and while the dialogue isn’t in English (it’s actually inspired by Fares’ Lebanese routes as explained in the commentary you can unlock), it’s still relatable to anyone who has a brother or sister.

With some excellent puzzles and a stunning story, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake is an example of how to bring back a classic title with important improvements. It has some beautiful visuals and a fantastic soundtrack, simple gameplay that never gets boring, and despite some areas that loading points after death taking you back further than you’d like, it’s one of my favourite games to come out in 2024. Whether playing alone or with someone else, this is more than just a remake with nicer visuals, it’s the best version of one of the best indie games of all time.