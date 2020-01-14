Watch the trailer for Last Oasis – a post-apocalyptic survival game

Donkey Crew has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming Nomadic Survival MMO

Last Oasis is set in a post-apocalyptic Earth, thousands of years in the future, where the planet now consists of desert or ice and the first priority is survival and the preservation of humanity.

You can watch the trailer below, which is giving off some serious Dune meets Mad Max vibes.

More information on Last Oasis can be found at the Steam Early Access page where players can wishlist the game. There is also an official Discord server where you can join the conversation with the development team and the Last Oasis community.