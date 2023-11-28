Dune: Spice Wars launches on Xbox today

Developer Shiro Games and publisher Funcom has announced that Dune: Spice Wars launches its 1.0 version today on Xbox Series S|X, including Game Pass.

Dune: Spice Wars is a 4x game and has been in early access on PC for a year. The developer says it has brought “six major updates with new factions, features, quality of life improvements, and more, in addition to several community updates responding to player feedback”. Of course, the Xbox version has full controller support, and you can see the user interface in the image at the top of this article.

Check out a recent trailer of the game in action, below:

This unique fusion of 4X and real-time strategy has now been updated to be played on a TV with a controller, and its updated UI and control scheme are designed to make dominating Arrakis from your sofa a breeze. Scheme and plot your path to victory all while scouting, controlling troops, and expanding your borders in real-time. The themes and lore of the sci-fi masterpiece by Frank Herbert go far beyond presentation in Dune: Spice Wars, extending deep into its gameplay. To dominate the spice on Arrakis, players must balance spycraft, military might, political acumen, and clever economical decisions, as sandworms, storms, and other factions threaten on all sides. Scan the landscape for wormsign or risk losing your troops and spice harvesters to colossal sandworms who will burst through the dunes to devour them whole. Crush your opponents in combat, best them through political intrigue, and undermine them with your network of illusive spies.

Shiro Games says you can play solo or with friends, and pick from six of the factions (like Atreides, Harkonnen, or Fremon). The game has cross-buy functionality, meaning if you do buy it on Xbox you can also play it on PC via the Microsoft Store (not Steam).

It’s also on offer via Steam right now, at 30% off (so £20.65 instead of £29.50), where it has a “mostly positive” rating from nearly 8000 players.