Metal: Hellsinger is coming to VR later this year

Funcom has announced that rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger is coming to VR platforms later in the year. It’ll be hitting Meta Quest 2 and 3, Meta Quest Pro, and yes, PlayStation VR2, as well Steam VR solutions in 2024.

The publisher has announced over three million players have had a go at the title since it was released in 2022, and the game will include the original score, again including the likes of Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), and more.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Metal: Hellsinger burns bright in VR, with its meaty first-person gunplay, immersive world that pulsates to the rhythm of the music, and hypnotic, pulse-pounding gameplay flow. Aim dual pistols independently, reload manually, and slay to the beat with your blade. Whether you want to move in full VR, use the joystick, or even play sitting, it’s all possible. Stare down the hordes of Hell face-to-face on a thrilling ride to exact vengeance on the Red Judge, ruler of the Hells, in the full original campaign, voiced by Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale. With the Red Judge defeated, Archdevil Difficulty and Torment Challenges await.

Funcom’s Chief Marketing Officer, Erling Ellingsen. said: “Metal: Hellsinger in VR is a match made in heaven, or should I say hell,” adding, “Even when we were working on the original, we fantasized about how thrilling it would be to play in VR and many fans have been saying the same. Now that fantasy is coming true and there is no doubt: slaying demons to the rhythm of epic metal tracks, all in full-motion immersive VR, is just as incredible as we imagined it”.

Metal: Hellsinger is coming to Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, PlayStation VR2, and Steam in 2024. You can wishlist the game now, and the flatscreen version is out now for PC and consoles.