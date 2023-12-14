Conan Exiles adds PvE Siege in latest major update

Funcom has announced that Conan Exiles is getting its third major update this season, adding a PvE Siege Mode, and also adding a tavern that it says will expand the player’s bases.

The developer explains that at the Tavern you can “convert NPCs to our cause” rather than using the wheel of pain. The current season is called the Age of War, and with this update you’ll be able to “besiege a fully destructible fortress and take on the leader of an invading empire”.

Check out the launch trailer, and official word from the press release, below:

The fortress, built using player building pieces, is fully destructible, just like in PvP. However, in this case, the player takes on a battalion of elite Stygian soldiers in a fully PvE encounter. Bring down the walls with simple weapons, explosives, or even trebuchets, then face down the Stygian commander. In addition, players can now breathe life into their bases by building and opening their very own tavern. Once the barkeep has been freed from an enemy purge camp and brought to your tavern, this dynamic area will over time fill with NPCs that you can hire to join your ranks. No longer does the wheel of pain need to be the main source of followers. Journey into a vast wilderness teeming with danger and adventure on the back of the brand new camel mount, the third unique mount in Conan Exiles. Chapter 3 brings its own new paid Battle Pass and Bazaar cosmetics, letting you expand the Aesir building set to create epic wooden longhouses straight out of legend. Unique tavern decorations, an expanded dungeon set, emotes, pets, cosmetic armours and weapons, and more await. And for something completely new, get the colossal chess board and challenge both friend and foe, complete with life-size board pieces.

Age of War – Chapter 3 of Conan Exiles is available now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox users.