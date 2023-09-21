Conan Exiles gets a new chapter via free update

Funcom has announced a free “Age of War” update for Conan Exiles, which will be adding the second chapter of season 2.

In chapter 2 of season 2 for Conan Exiles, the developer says you will “take full control over both when a purge attacks, and the difficulty of the event”. The team adds: “as Stygian fighters pour from a nearby war camp, defend your base and the treasure within it against wave after wave, until the Hand of War emerges. Defeat him and reap the rewards, which improve according to difficulty. This is a completely new experience in Conan Exiles, leveraging the game’s deeply customizable player-built bases and followers to create epic battles with high replayability”.

Check out the trailer for the Age of War update, below:

Chapter 2 also comes with an abundance of brand-new paid cosmetics through the Battle Pass and Bazaar item shop. The majority of these are themed to the Age of War and the Stygian Empire, including the majestic pyramid building set, Stygian weapon and armour skins, new emotes, pets, war paints, and more. Change the skyline of the Exiled Lands with your creations. In addition, loot tables across the entire game have been improved, making enemy drops reflect their culture, environment, and equipment. Leave the confines of your fortress to raid camps and delve into dungeons to find the rarest of loot. Thanks to their systemic nature, the impact of these features can be felt by new players taking their first steps out of the desert, to end-game veterans dominating the Exiled Lands and raising whole cities.

The update is available right now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X (via Game Pass), and Funcom also says that there are discounts on other contents like Isle of Siptah, and “all DLC are no up to 60% off” across all platforms.