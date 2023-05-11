PlayStation Plus May lineup announced, includes Rift Apart and Humanity

The PlayStation Plus May lineup will include a first-party exclusive, a cracking third-party open world, and a brand new day one release puzzler, Sony has announced.

Coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a superb addition to the series we scored 9.5/10, saying “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sets a new bar for platformers. It’s hard to believe we are where we are with this level of technology. It makes great use of the hardware on offer, and constantly impresses in every department. It features a great story, excellent gameplay, and there are tons of collectibles for those that love to 100% games. Insomniac Games has once again made something you’ll be honoured to spend your time playing. This is the future of gaming, people”.

Also added is Humanity, a new puzzle game releasing on the same day it enters PlayStation Plus in May, for both PS4 and PS5. This is from Enhance Games, you know: the people behind Tetris Effect and Rez Infinite.

Watch Dogs legion also joins the collection on PS4 and PS5, along with Dishonored 2 (PS4 only), and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (also PS4), which we called “A fantastic expansion to an excellent game… a macabre joy to play from start to finish”.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is one I don’t know a lot about, but the official description suggests it’s both a farming game, but also has combat to take down “demonic beasts”. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4), Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4), and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4) are also joining the collection, and there’s some great fun in that series, for sure.

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop is coming to PS4 and PS5, while The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood are PS4 titles. Rain World is also coming to PS4, while Thymesia is a PS5 title. Lake is on both PS4 and PS5, Conan Exiles PS4, Rune Factory 4 Special on PS4, and more recent title Soundfall is on both consoles.

Lastly, there are some classics coming to the Premium part of the service, as follows:

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light

Pursuit Force

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered