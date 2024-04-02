Conan Exiles gets fourth major update for “Age of War”

Funcom has announced the fourth free chapter for Conan Exiles for Age of War, is available now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

This is chapter four for Conan Exiles, and the developer says it’s the final chapter in the Age of War, after which a “new, unannounced Age will take place”. New features will be part of this update, including a new event called “The Sacred Hunt”, which Funcom says is “a journey filled with savage trials that tie into the god of beasts: Jhebbal Sag”, adding that “Chapter 4 also expands upon the Purge system, adds a brand-new Fatality system, and improves Follower control and Battle Pass Progression”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

The Sacred Hunt Event, with its new hub area, new enemies, and story, makes use of other features introduced in the Age of War, such as the Player Tavern. This marks one of the recent foundations upon which future updates can build, where new characters from far and wide can drop by for the player to interact with. If you build your tavern, one such character will arrive in Chapter 4, shedding light upon the presence of strange new beasts stalking the wild. Followers are another foundation which Chapter 4 has improved, through more intuitive behavior, controls, and commands. The world of Conan the Barbarian is brutal, and with the new Fatality system, it is on full display. In this feature inspired by the fatalities in Age of Conan, players can finish off dazed enemies with bloody spectacle through a variety of unique new animations, depending on the weapon used.

Along with this update, a new battle pass and cosmetic items have also been added, including “Lost Dungeon building pieces”, which include emotes, decorations, armour (cosmetics), weapons, and pets.

The team says that “the Purge system has also been expanded”, adding: “Slay powerful sorcerers before they drop a conflagration of meteors upon your base, and stop lock-picking thieves that open the way for the rest of the purge. Wield new defences such as the powerful ballista to hold back the enemy. To give players far more freedom, the Battle Pass progression system has been overhauled, making almost all common actions in the game provide Battle Pass experience, such as harvesting resources”.

Conan Exiles is available now for PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. It’s all in Game Pass.