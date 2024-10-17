Conan Exiles “Age of Heroes” update adds two new fully voiced companions

Funcom has announced the launch of the “Age of Heroes” update for Conan Exiles, which adds two new fully voiced companions, among other things.

The update is part of a new season which starts today with, surprisingly enough, “Chapter 1”. It includes “two brand-new, fully voiced companion characters with unique perks and epic questlines of their own.” Funcom says: “On top of this, today’s update fully revamps worker thralls to create living, bustling player settlements.”

Check out the new trailer, below:

Since the release of Age of Sorcery in 2022, the content of Conan Exiles has grown significantly, with the addition of Sorcery, new encounters, clan hoards, the siege of al-Merayah, tavern building, fatalities, and several major or complete system reworks for things like combat, loot, and purges. And this is without mentioning the mountain of cosmetic armors, weapons, building styles, and more. In the Age of Heroes, players will emerge from the ashes of war into a new dawn. Heroes across the Exiled Lands need help. Find them, and take on their quest to gain their loyalty. As you accompany them on their journey, these fully voiced characters will each gain unique perks based on your actions and decisions. The second major feature in Age of Heroes transforms worker thralls from static workstation improvements into living, breathing people with needs and reactions to the world around them. Witness your base turn into a bustling city populated by your followers. In addition, a large expansion to the Argossean building set has been added to the Bazaar item shop, including the beautifully detailed observatory, along with many other unique looks, from Pictish weapons and armours, to interior decorations.

Conan Exiles (and the Age of Heroes update) is available now on PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. It’s all available in Game Pass.