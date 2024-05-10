Amanda the Adventurer 2 gets a new teaser, coming later this year

Developer MangledClaw and publisher DreadXP has confirmed that Amanda the Adventurer 2 is coming later this year, and is getting a demo in June.

The demo will be part of Steam Next Fest from June 10th to June 17th, and to celebrate the anniversary of the first title, the Steam page for Amanda the Adventurer 2 has launched today, as well, meaning it’s now available to wishlist. The original game is sat on nearly 5000 “overwhelmingly positive” reviews on Steam, so it seems this one is going to be one to watch.

The teaser is, well, it’s just that: a teaser. It’s only 20 seconds long, but you can check it out below:

Amanda the Adventurer 2 follows Riley Park, who, after seeing what was contained on the mysterious tapes in their attic, travels to the Kensdale Public Library to investigate further. Upon arriving, they’re greeted by a masked figure who claims to know their Aunt Kate, before she died and needs their help finding something Aunt Kate had left in the library. They also warn of a powerful entity that seems to be drawn to the tapes. Meanwhile, Amanda is now aware of Riley’s presence, and is doing everything to find a way to free herself. Suddenly, the stakes are higher than ever before, as it’s not just Amanda looking for Riley now…

Here’s some of the key features from the press release:

Interactive cartoons return! Talk directly to Amanda like before, but now your input has a bigger effect on her world.

New interaction type: GET UP! Go out and explore the environment to find something Amanda asks for, or don’t! See how she responds!

New Area: Kensdale Public Library – You’re not at Aunt Kate’s anymore! Explore a bigger environment with even more secrets and lore to find!

New Friends! Neither Riley or Amanda will be alone on their adventures with friends by their side!

Dig even deeper into the story of Amanda, Riley and Aunt Kate, and the sinister production of Amanda the Adventurer to unfold a horrifying history.

Amanda The Adventurer 2 is coming to PC in 2024, the original game is coming to consoles and mobile platforms this year, too.