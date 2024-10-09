Amanda the Adventurer 2 release date announced

MANGLEDmaw Games and publisher DreadXP have together announced the release date for Amanda the Adventurer 2, and it’s soon.

The sequel to the original will be hitting Steam on October 22nd, with the publisher saying: “The next chapter of Riley’s story is ready, and it’s as unsettling as you’d hope it’d be”.

A new trailer has been released, and you can check it out below:

Amanda the Adventurer 2 follows Riley Park, who after uncovering what was contained on the mysterious tapes in their attic, travels to the Kensdale Public Library to investigate further. Upon arriving, they’re greeted by a masked figure who claims to have known their Aunt Kate before she died, and needs their help finding something Aunt Kate had left in the library. They also warn of a powerful entity that seems to be drawn to the tapes. Meanwhile, Amanda is now aware of Riley’s presence and is doing everything to find a way to free herself. Suddenly, the stakes are higher than ever before, as it’s not just Amanda looking for Riley now…

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Interactive cartoons return! Talk directly to Amanda like before, but now your input has a bigger effect on her world.

New interaction type: GET UP! Go out and explore the environment to find something Amanda asks for, or don’t! See how she responds!

New Area: Kensdale Public Library – You’re not at Aunt Kate’s anymore! Explore a bigger environment with even more secrets and lore to find!

New Friends! Neither Riley nor Amanda will be alone on their adventures with friends by their side!

Dig even deeper into the story of Amanda, Riley, and Aunt Kate, and the sinister production of Amanda the Adventurer to unfold a horrifying history.

Amanda the Adventurer 2 is coming to PC on October 22nd. The original game is on Steam and Switch now, and coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on October 10th.