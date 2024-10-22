Amanda the Adventurer 2 is out now on PC

Publisher DreadXP and developer MANGLEDmaw Games has announced horror title Amanda the Adventurer 2 is out now for PC.
The game is also a puzzle title, and has 90s-style interactive cartoons, and follows on from the cult hit that was the first title.
Check out the launch trailer, below:
Amanda the Adventurer 2 follows Riley Park, who after uncovering what was contained on the mysterious tapes in their attic, travels to the Kensdale Public Library to investigate further. Upon arriving, they’re greeted by a masked figure who claims to have known their Aunt Kate before she died, and needs their help finding something Aunt Kate had left in the library. They also warn of a powerful entity that seems to be drawn to the tapes.
Meanwhile, Amanda is now aware of Riley’s presence and is doing everything to find a way to free herself. Suddenly, the stakes are higher than ever before, as it’s not just Amanda looking for Riley now…
- Interactive cartoons return! Talk directly to Amanda like before, but now your input has a bigger effect on her world.
- New interaction type: GET UP! Go out and explore the environment to find something Amanda asks for… or don’t! See how she responds!
- New Area: Kensdale Public Library – You’re not at Aunt Kate’s anymore! Explore a bigger environment with even more secrets and lore to find!
- New Friends! Neither Riley nor Amanda will be alone on their adventures with friends by their side!
- Dig even deeper into the story of Amanda, Riley, Aunt Kate, and the sinister production of Amanda the Adventurer to unfold the horrifying history.
Amanda the Adventurer 2 is out now for PC via Steam for and the horror games community alike, and is available now on PC for . The original game is also available now on PC, as well as Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.