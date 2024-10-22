Amanda the Adventurer 2 is out now on PC

Publisher DreadXP and developer MANGLEDmaw Games has announced horror title Amanda the Adventurer 2 is out now for PC.

The game is also a puzzle title, and has 90s-style interactive cartoons, and follows on from the cult hit that was the first title.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Amanda the Adventurer 2 follows Riley Park, who after uncovering what was contained on the mysterious tapes in their attic, travels to the Kensdale Public Library to investigate further. Upon arriving, they’re greeted by a masked figure who claims to have known their Aunt Kate before she died, and needs their help finding something Aunt Kate had left in the library. They also warn of a powerful entity that seems to be drawn to the tapes. Meanwhile, Amanda is now aware of Riley’s presence and is doing everything to find a way to free herself. Suddenly, the stakes are higher than ever before, as it’s not just Amanda looking for Riley now…

Interactive cartoons return! Talk directly to Amanda like before, but now your input has a bigger effect on her world.

New interaction type: GET UP! Go out and explore the environment to find something Amanda asks for… or don’t! See how she responds!

New Area: Kensdale Public Library – You’re not at Aunt Kate’s anymore! Explore a bigger environment with even more secrets and lore to find!

New Friends! Neither Riley nor Amanda will be alone on their adventures with friends by their side!

Dig even deeper into the story of Amanda, Riley, Aunt Kate, and the sinister production of Amanda the Adventurer to unfold the horrifying history.

Amanda the Adventurer 2 is out now for PC via Steam for and the horror games community alike, and is available now on PC for . The original game is also available now on PC, as well as Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.