The Alters gameplay revealed, coming to Game Pass on PC and Xbox

11 Bit Studios has revealed the first gameplay for upcoming sci-fi title, The Alters, and since it was revealed during the Xbox Partner Showcase, has also confirmed it’s coming to Game Pass on day one.

The team says that the new gameplay trailer “shows the first look at Jan Dolski’s quest to escape a perilous planet while searching for the answer to the most oft-asked question in human history: what if?”.

Check out the new trailer below, and the official word from the latest press release:

Inspired by the critically acclaimed title This War of Mine, The Alters thrusts players into a heart-pounding battle for survival that Jan can’t conquer alone. After crash landing on a desolate planet with a scorching star, Jan must avoid the murderous conditions by taking refuge in a cutting-edge mobile base. The only issue? It’s meant to be operated by a skilled team and he’s just Jan. Thankfully, fate takes a turn with the discovery of Rapidium, a mysterious substance exclusive to this perilous world. Interacting with the Quantum Computer on board the mobile base allows Jan to manipulate pivotal decisions from his past—creating alternate versions of himself known as Alters—that have the potential to change everything.

The titular Alters are “indispensable allies and they possess diverse skill sets crucial for repairing the base, sustaining life, crafting essential tools, and mining precious resources”. 11 Bit Studios adds that: “However, they’re also more than mere taskbots, with each operating as a sentient being, complete with unique emotions, goals, and even a dash of existential doubt thrown in. While this does potentially open the door for chaos, their collective goal remains the same: survive, escape, and do it all by themselves”.

The Alters is coming to PC and Xbox, and will be part of Game Pass on release day.