Creatures of Ava revealed by 11 bit studios, is co-written by Rhianna Pratchett

11 bit studios has just announced its new creature saving game coming in 2024, Creatures of Ava, which will be on Game Pass upon launch.

Co-developed by Spanish studios Inverge and Chibig, 11 bit studios says that Creatures of Ava is an “action-adventure game where players tame creatures to save their world from a life-consuming infection”, that’s coming to Windows PC and Xbox Series S|X, on Game Pass for both.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Creatures of Ava is a unique creature saver game that invites you to explore a world teeming with wild beings. These once peaceful creatures now succumb to an unknown infection, compelling them to behave aggressively. Once healed, they form a unique bond that allows you to use their skills for traversing the planet and solving environmental challenges. With non-aggressive combat mechanics designed for healing rather than defeating, and indigenous Flute melodies that you play to tame creatures, the game further emphasizes the creature saver nature of the experience. Your hero is Vic, a 22-year-old adventurer navigating an immersive expedition alongside researcher, Tabitha. Together, you confront the recurring infection—referred to as “the withering” by the local population known as the Naam—threatening Ava’s inhabitants. The gameplay encourages curiosity-driven exploration of its distinct ecosystems, such as the colorful Nari jungle or mysterious Mâruba swamp, creating an interconnected world.

The teams also revealed that the narrative is co-written by Rhianna Pratchett (Mirror’s Edge, Tomb Raider, and a lot more), and will be a “journey of wonder, mystery, and discovery”, adding: “Once you understand the true meaning of the infection, you’ll be challenged to step out of the human-centric point of view and learn about the real toll it takes to preserve the primal beauty at the very roots of Ava”.

We don’t have a set date yet, but it’s coming to PC and Xbox Series S|X in 2024.