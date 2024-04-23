INDIKA gets a new trailer: “Fair/Unfair”

11 Bit Studios and developer Odd Meter has released another trailer for INDIKA, ahead of its May release date. The trailer is called “Fair/Unfair”, and the publisher says that the game “delves into themes of self-discovery and what we, as humans, do when we have an internal clash of our beliefs”.

Everything we’ve seen so far regarding INDIKA has been pretty interesting, but also it’s a fairly mysterious game, so this trailer aims to show me a little bit more of the title, and perhaps reveal more of what it’s all about. If you’re still not sure, the publisher spells it out in the latest press release, saying it is a “third-person adventure game combining exploration, environmental puzzles, and platforming”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Drawing inspiration from cinematic auteurs such as Lanthimos, Aster, and Aronofsky, as well as literary luminaries Bulgakov, Dostoevsky, and Gogol, INDIKA intertwines its storyline with a tapestry of disorienting threads and philosophical debates among its characters. Meticulous attention to detail in architectural styles and religious heritage authentically captures the atmosphere of the God-fearing times the game is set in, inviting players to contemplate its profound themes rather than seeking mere diversion.

“INDIKA stands as a testament (pun intended) to the depth and maturity that video games can achieve as an artistic medium,” reflects Rufus Kubica, Product Management Lead at 11 bit studios. “The game not only combines an imaginative narrative with a dark sense of humor but also delves into the profound depths of human emotion, spirituality, and the nature of sin.”

“Produced by the indie studio Odd Meter, INDIKA challenges the conventional norms of game development,” he continues. “The juxtaposition of religious themes with the harsh, twisted landscapes of Russia, and the unlikely companionship between Indika and the devil himself, creates a compelling narrative that is both odd and emotionally resonant. INDIKA is an experience that at times pushes the boundaries of what games can be, offering players seeking something more meaningful and mature an unforgettable journey beyond the confines of traditional gaming narratives. It’s truly a passion project that resonates deeply with our publishing vision.”

INDIKA is coming to PC on May 2nd, with PS5 and Xbox Series S|X versions later in May.