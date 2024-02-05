Indika demo announced as part of Steam Next Fest

Upcoming third-person adventure game Indika is joining the long list of Steam Next Fest demos, as publisher 11 Bit Studios has just announced.

Developed by Odd Meter, the demo will be available during the Fest which runs from February 5th to February 12th, and will give players “a glimpse into the layered and trippy world of INDIKA that will be fully revealed when the game launches later in 2024”. I

Check out the gameplay trailer, below:

In INDIKA players take on the role of a young nun named—also named Indika—as she undertakes a thought-provoking odyssey that explores the very nature of good versus evil. INDIKA is a third-person adventure game that effectively combines exploration and environmental puzzles, with a hint of platforming. Through its themes of sin, sorrow, and ethical quandaries, INDIKA transcends conventional gaming boundaries, resembling an avant-garde film that aims to question societal conventions rather than merely providing entertainment. In addition, the setting of 19th-century Russia alongside themes of absolute sorrow, sin, and moral dilemmas plays an integral part in the game’s narrative. The subjects of religion and authority are prevalent throughout Indika’s journey as she faces many tough obstacles that make her question reality and her place in it.

11 Bit Studios is incredibly busy as a publisher right now, as there’s the Frostpunk mobile game that’s launched in certain regions, Frostpunk 2 in development, and then there’s The Thaumaturge, which is a fascinating looking game in its own right.

Indika looks fascinating as well, with the game sending you on a “bizarre journey of self-discovery that every young nun living in an alternate version of the late 19th century goes through”, with the publisher adding that “while such a journey can be isolating, you’ll thankfully be joined by a very special companion who knows their way around the religious block: the devil himself”.

Indika launches on PC and consoles in 2024.