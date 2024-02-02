Tales of Kenzera: ZAU releases a Steam Next Fest demo

EA has announced that action-adventure platformers Tales of Kenzera: ZAU has just released a demo for Steam Next Fest.

Running from February 5th until February 12th, the demo for Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is actually available now (as of February 2nd), and includes “the first two sections of the game, new skills and an unlockable ability”.

Check out a recent trailer, to see how good this one is looking.

Wield the dance of the shaman. Reclaim your father’s spirit. A grieving boy begins to read a Bantu tale written by his late father. Adventure into the beautiful and treacherous lands of Kenzera as Zau, a young shaman who bargains with the God of death to bring his Baba back from darkness. With your cosmic powers and untried courage, you advance into unknown mythological lands. Once bursting with life, Kenzera is now rife with lost ancestral spirits. As Zau advances toward his goal, 3 mighty beings lie in wait, fearsome in their strength yet somehow strangely familiar. Will you embrace the dance of the shaman?

EA says that on top of the Next Fest inclusion, the founder of developer Surgent Studios, Abubakar Salim will be playing the game on the Steam home page for the game (which is also where you can find the demo).

EA originals has a pretty good track record, with last year’s Immortals of Aveum, Game of the Year Winner It Takes Two, Wild Hearts, A Way Out, Unravel, Lost in Random, Sea of Solitude, and Fe, to name a few, so fingers crossed that Zau is another winner when it comes to quality, and originality.

If you pre-order the game, you can get a 10% discount as well as “Kalunga’s Blessing” visual effect variant, “2 Shaman points” (which will let you unlock two in-game skills), and the Soulshifters digital compantion comic.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.