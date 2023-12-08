Action-platformer Tales of Kenzera: ZAU announced from EA Originals

Developer Surgent Studios and EA Originals have announced Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, a new action-platformer the team says is a “heartfelt singe player” game. The new title will be released on April 23rd, 2024, for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

Pre-orders are already open and will add “two shaman points unlocking up to two skills in-game” as well as a visual effect variant, and a companion comic that goes into more of the story and lore behind the game. It sounds like a pretty personal game, based on what the developer is saying,

Check out the game in action, via the reveal trailer, below.

Published under the EA Originals label and developed by Surgent Studios – a transmedia production studio founded and led by Abubakar – Tales of Kenzera: ZAU invites players to step into the shoes of Zau, a grieving hero on a mission to bring his beloved father back from the grasp of death. Guided by Kalunga, the God of Death, Zau makes his way through mystical 2.5D realms to harness the cosmic powers of the warrior shaman. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU invites players to embark on a journey of spiritual healing, where the hardest moments unmask who they can truly become. Unfolding in the beautiful, yet treacherous, lands of Kenzera, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is inspired by Bantu tales, rich with untold lore of chaos and order, memories of ancient shamans, sacred spirits and fascinating creatures. Players can wield and expand cosmic powers from the Sun and Moon masks to defeat restless spirits in rhythmic combat; they can manipulate time and crystallize enemies using the Moon mask powers, or launch fiery spears with the Sun Mask – all in meticulously hand-crafted animations. Set to multi-award-winning composer, Nainita Desai’s enchanting original score, Zau’s quest to become a worthy spiritual healer takes place across several unique and vibrant environments.

“For a long time, I’ve struggled to find a way of communicating my journey with grief. To now be able to do that through Zau’s story of loss, growth and healing in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU feels so right,” said Abubakar Salim. “Games, to me, are the most powerful medium to share stories. My late father introduced me to the medium, and what better way of honouring him, our relationship and love than through this experience? I am extremely grateful and proud of the team of creatives that have helped craft Surgent Studios, and I’m beyond thrilled to have EA Originals give me the platform and space to share this story together with them.”

“The EA Originals founding principle is to provide means and support to emerging game development talent, enabling creatives to bring their bold and visionary storytelling to a global gaming audience,” said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners. “Our enthusiasm for Abu’s touching vision that draws from his family history and a millennia of Bantu mythology drove our support and belief in Surgent Studios from their start several years ago. The EA Originals team takes great pride in supporting Abu in sharing a truly unforgettable and poignant experience with the world.”

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will be released on April 23rd, 2024, for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.