Tales of Kenzera: ZAU gets a new gameplay trailer

EA Originals and Surgent Studios has released a new gameplay trailer for Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, and it’s looking pretty good.

The new trailer is narrated by Surgent Studios founder BAFTA-nominated actor Abubakar Salim, and the team says it gives a “closer look at the abilities of the Sun and Moon masks – each mask possessing a unique cosmic power that can be upgraded to unlock new skills to defeat enemies and forge new ways to platform throughout the game”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Wield the dance of the shaman. Reclaim your father’s spirit. A grieving boy begins to read a Bantu tale written by his late father. Adventure into the beautiful and treacherous lands of Kenzera as Zau, a young shaman who bargains with the God of death to bring his Baba back from darkness. With your cosmic powers and untried courage, you advance into unknown mythological lands. Once bursting with life, Kenzera is now rife with lost ancestral spirits. As Zau advances toward his goal, 3 mighty beings lie in wait, fearsome in their strength yet somehow strangely familiar. Will you embrace the dance of the shaman?

The publisher says that the game is “Inspired by Abubakar’s personal journey dealing with the loss of his father and their deep mutual bond of video games, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU celebrates Abubakar’s father through heartfelt single-player metroidvania-style gameplay, all while showcasing how greatness comes from resilience and the experience of finding hope and courage after loss”.

There was a demo available for the game during Steam Next Fest and it was pretty fantastic. It’s been a stellar year for the MetroidVania genre, with games like Minishoot’ Adventures and ZAU still to come.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is coming to PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series S|X on April 23rd.