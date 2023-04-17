Immortals of Aveum gets official release date

EA and Ascendant Studios have revealed their new single-player, first-person magic shooter Immortals of Aveum will release on July 20, 2023. To celebrate the announcement, a brand new trailer has been released, showing off the story through various cinematics, along with a hint of gameplay.

Ascendant Studios is a new studio made up of award-winning industry veterans, and is being published by EA Originals, the label responsible for both Unravel games, the highly-acclaimed It Takes Two, and most recently, Wild Hearts. “I’m incredibly excited to finally show the world Immortals of Aveum. It’s been a five year journey for us at Ascendant, and I’m so proud of the team and their commitment to making something great,” said Bret Robbins, CEO and Game Director at Ascendant Studios. “We set out to create a cinematic, thrilling shooter set in a new fantasy world, with fast and fluid combat and an epic story. I can’t wait for everyone to play it.”

Immortals of Aveum is set in an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the edge of the abyss. Players experience this visceral and cinematic, story-driven game through the eyes of Jak, as he joins an elite order of battlemages, masters all three colors of magic – blue, green, and red – and decimates legions of enemies with clever chained attacks and well-timed counters. Combining a modern story within a fantasy setting, the world of Aveum is filled with unforgettable characters, fast-paced action and spell-based combat that defies FPS conventions.

“EA Originals champions individuals and teams who have disruptive creative visions for their games,” said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners. “Ascendant had us hooked when we saw how they had woven magic so seamlessly through fast-paced FPS combat, set against an action packed story we just wanted to keep reading. Bret built an incredibly talented team whose unrelenting passion for creating original, AAA games, deep lore and telling imaginative new stories is on full display in Immortals of Aveum.”

From the Immortals of Aveum trailer below, it looks like it could be a wild ride, usurping bullets and guns for magic, with powerful foes and allies, the chaos that features in the almost three minutes of footage feels somewhat fresh. It’ll be coming out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, the EA App, and Epic Games.