Immortals of Aveum update adds new content, NG+, and more

The biggest update for Immortals of Aveum so far is coming on November 16th, the publisher has confirmed. It’s called the “Echollector Update” or 1.0.6.0, and will add new playable content, gear, and even some lore, all for free.

One of the big requests fans of Immortals of Aveum have had is a New Game Plus mode, which is being added, along with “Grand Magnus” difficulty, as well as performance improvements and enhancements. If you haven’t played Immortals of Aveum at all, there will also be a free trial on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X, as well as a demo, coming in the second half of November.

“THE ECHOLLECTOR” Content Update is a new endgame objective for players who want more lore and new content to play through once they’ve reached the later chapters. The events of the Everwar left the Path weak, scattering chunks of the consciouscape across Aveum and creating corrupted Shatterfanes – portals to new, undiscovered areas. Jak must rid Aveum of these Shatterfanes and put a stop to whatever malevolent forces are siphoning away the Path’s power in a new boss fight. The Shatterfanes will automatically be available upon reaching Glaivegate, giving you the chance to take on this new challenge.

New Game Plus will offer fans the chance to replay with all their spells and abilities, but also you can further upgrade your gear to take on updated fights. Here’s a few of the updates:

Upgrade your Epic and Legendary gear to higher levels with the Forge in NG+

Rebalanced enemy health, damage, and abilities

Jak carries forward most spells and abilities unlocked in a previous playthrough

Augment spells cannot carry forward due to their unlock requirements

Adjustments made to experience and currency earned while playing

The team says that “We’re continuing to work on making it the best game it can be, and your feedback helps make that possible. Keep an eye out for the full patch notes closer to the update’s release. We hope all of you who play the game—past, present, and future—can enjoy the new content and changes coming with this update”. A big list of updates can be found on the official site, here.

Immortals of Aveum is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.