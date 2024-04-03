Tales of Kenzera: ZAU voice cast revealed

EA Originals and developer Surgent Studios has revealed the English and Swahili voice cast for Tales of Kenzera: ZAU ahead of its release later this month.

There’s a fair bit of excitement around this one as it’s a MetroidVania but EA is publishing it under the Originals label, and now we know who will be voicing each character.

The English voice cast, with their respective character and credits, includes:

Zau and Zuberi: Abubakar Salim, Surgent Studios founder and BAFTA-nominated actor [Raised by Wolves, House of the Dragon, Assassin’s Creed Origins]

Kalunga: Tristan D. Lalla [Longshot, Nurses, Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry]

Bomani: Steve Toussaint [House of the Dragon]

Liyana: Dominique Moore [Horrible Histories, Hotel Trubble, Paddington Green]

Mama: Letoya Makhene [Home Wrecker]

Sabulana: Simona Brown [Behind Her Eyes]

GaGorib: Abraham Popoola [GaGorib, Griot Lamp, Atlas, Star Wars Andor]

The Swahili cast, with their respective character and credits, includes:

Zau and Zuberi: Neville Misati [Rafiki]

Kalunga: Maqbul Mohammed [Weakness]

Sabulana: Amalie Chopetta [Holiday Fiance]

Bomani: Melvin Alusa [Mission to Rescue]

Liyana: Grace Nyokabi

Mama: Edith Ithongo’o [Igiza]

Inspired by Abubakar’s personal journey dealing with the loss of his father and their deep mutual bond of video games, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU celebrates Abubakar’s father through heartfelt single-player metroidvania-style gameplay, all while showcasing how greatness comes from resilience and the experience of finding hope and courage after loss.

Tales of Kenzera will also be a day one release in the PlayStation Plus game library, with EA community manager Joe Richardson saying via the official PlayStation Blog: “We look forward to seeing PlayStation fans exploring Surgent Studio’s Bantu inspired universe and their adventures with Zau when Tales of Kenzera: Zau launches later this month”.

It’s been a great time for MetroidVania fans, recently, so fingers crossed this is another good one. There’s a demo available now via Steam for PC players, too.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is coming to PC (Steam, Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on April 23rd.