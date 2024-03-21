Indika release date announced for PC and consoles

11 Bit Studios has confirmed that Indika is coming to PC and Consoles on May 8th, announcing the news via the Future Games Show 2024.

The publisher has been incredibly busy recently, pretty much starring in the recent Xbox Partner Showcase with three games, including a release date for the highly anticipated Frostpunk 2. 11 Bit says that Indika is “one of its most unique publishing projects to date, flawlessly fitting under its label of meaningful entertainment”, saying it “promises to immerse players in an ambiguous, deceptive, and thought-provoking tale about faith and self-belief”.

Check out the date reveal trailer below to get more of a vibe of what the game is about:

Gameplay-wise, INDIKA seamlessly blends narrative with environmental puzzles and platforming elements, touching on themes seldom explored in video games. Is it within Indika’s power to intervene in God’s design as a seemingly unconventional nun? Or will everything unfold as planned, rendering any kind of effort futile? And then there’s Ilyia. He is steeped in sin, yet he claims that God has spoken to him. But most importantly, what about the other devilish presence always lurking behind Indika’s shoulder, threatening her with grief and itching her head with difficult, thought-provoking questions that are better left unanswered? Can fervent prayers truly help her to escape this madness? INDIKA is third-person adventure game that effectively combines exploration and environmental puzzles, with a hint of platforming. Through its themes of sin, sorrow, and ethical quandaries, INDIKA transcends conventional gaming boundaries, resembling an avant-garde film that aims to question societal conventions rather than merely providing entertainment.

The team also announced that part of the revenue generated from Indika will be donated to aid children affected by the war in Ukraine. There was previously a demo available for this one as part of Steam Next Fest, too.

Indika will be hitting PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on May 8th.