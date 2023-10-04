The Alters new trailer introduces Jan

When I’ve got way too much housework to do or have an appointment I just don’t want to go to, I often imagine having some handy extra versions of myself to handle the boring chores while I play video games. The Alters is coming soon to show us that dealing with a whole lot of alternate versions of a person might not be so easy, and its new trailer introducing Jan (or the Jans) is here to give you a sneak peek into this sci-fi adventure.

“Today, Polish developer 11 bit studios unveiled a gripping new trailer for The Alters, their enigmatic sci-fi adventure, based on an all-new original IP. The trailer offers a first look at gameplay and introduces the protagonist Jan: a simple worker confronted by insurmountable odds, stranded alone on a distant planet. Or rather, many Jans— alternate versions of our protagonist with their own varied life paths—making them similar yet different all at the same time. Building relationships amongst the various Jans will be crucial to their collective survival.

Forged in the spirit of meaningful entertainment, The Alters is a base-building survival game driven by life-defining choices and exploring the diverse paths one could take. The inhospitable planet where Jan crash-landed is turning toward a massive sun, causing radiation levels to soar; in this desperate race against time, Jan must harness local Rapidium crystals to create his many versions: the “Alters”.

Set within an ever-moving mobile base, both teamwork and building a wide range of expertise are indispensable for survival. By selecting diverging paths for the other Jans during the alteration process, they acquire distinct skill sets. They become invaluable, not only for maintaining the base, but also for tasks like cooking, crafting tools for surface exploration, and gathering essential resources.”