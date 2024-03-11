Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-load now available on Xbox

Players patiently waiting for the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2 can now pre-load it onto their Xbox consoles right now. The size of the game has also been revealed at 69.94gb, which isn’t as big as many thought. This news comes off the recent reveal that players can now start to create their custom character before the game releases on March 22.

The deep, explorable fantasy world of Dragon’s Dogma…

Dragon’s Dogma is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG that challenges players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more. On your journey, you’ll be joined by Pawns, mysterious otherworldly beings, in an adventure so unique you will feel as if accompanied by other players while on your own adventure. All of these elements are elevated further by physics technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest in graphics, made possible with RE Engine to create a truly immersive fantasy world in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

We were lucky enough to preview three hours of Dragon’s Dogma 2 recently and said, “There were plenty of other times in the preview where I was left in awe, and it was only three hours. Battling a flock of harpies upon a fjord; seeing the ricochet arrows rip apart a gang of raiders in a cave; fighting a huge wyvern while clinging on for dear life; and taking in the beautiful scenery of both Vermund and Battahl were all highlights. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is going to be special, and I only got to see a small fraction of the finished game. With multiple vocations still to see and more of the fantastical world to explore, along with plenty of quests and random areas and secrets to discover, I can’t wait to play more.”

Read the entirety of our preview then go pre-load Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Xbox to make sure you’re already for release day.