Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator out now

Capcom has revealed that you don’t have to wait until release to create your Dragon’s Dogma 2 character, and you can do it now on PC and console.

Called the Character Creator & Storage tool, you can download it right now on Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam), and it will let you “create five designs for their Arisen and Main Pawn”. These designs will “be instantly transferred to the full game when Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on March 22, 2024, so players immediately embark upon their journey at launch”, says the publisher.

Announced via the Capcom Highlights show last night (March 7th), director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi also confirmed “plans to release official Capcom support Pawns created by renowned content creators that will be available for other players through the network to join their own adventure, with initial announcements during Capcom Highlights and other participating creators to be revealed in the near future”.

From how they resolve quests to the way they interact with characters around them, the decisions players make will not only impact their Arisen’s relationships with other characters, but they will also in turn change the interactions between characters as well. There are often creative solutions to avoid physical altercations, such as passing off an exquisite counterfeit item as the genuine article. Each decision the player makes will impact the complex web of relationships throughout a world filled with over 1000 characters, each with their own objectives and motives.

We recently got to play three hours of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and loved it. Chris White said: “There were plenty of other times in the preview where I was left in awe, and it was only three hours. Battling a flock of harpies upon a fjord; seeing the ricochet arrows rip apart a gang of raiders in a cave; fighting a huge wyvern while clinging on for dear life; and taking in the beautiful scenery of both Vermund and Battahl were all highlights. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is going to be special, and I only got to see a small fraction of the finished game. With multiple vocations still to see and more of the fantastical world to explore, along with plenty of quests and random areas and secrets to discover, I can’t wait to play more.”.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on March 22nd.