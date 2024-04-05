Exoprimal is having a Mega Man collaboration starting April 17th

Capcom has announced that its dino-shooter Exoprimal is having a crossover with Mega Man, adding new modes and more on April 17th. This comes after the third season added a Monster Hunter collaboration.

It’s all part of title update 4, which overall adds more Exosuit variants as well as the aforementioned Mega Man collab, which will include “a devilish boss fight and Blue Bomber-themed cosmetics”. Capcom says that “Exoprimal players can also suit up and master a range of new Exosuit variants and enjoy the wargames with two fresh game modes that push customisation and challenge to the next level”.

Check out the trailer that reveals all, then we can get into the information, below:

The Exoprimal x Mega Man collaboration includes a rockin’ new boss battle against Yellow Devil.1 Much like the Rathalos encounter that debuted in Season 3’s Monster Hunter™ crossover, 10 players will join forces to fight for everlasting peace against a massive robot with shapeshifting abilities and a wily arsenal of attacks.

The special suits are as follows:

Mega Man (Nimbus)

Air Man (Witchdoctor)

Yellow Devil (Krieger)

Capcom says there will also be new beta variant Exosuits:

Zephyr Beta: Boost Claws – This model rends foes in close combat with its talons. These attacks fill a gauge that can be used to enhance its melee abilities or unleash a powerful charged attack.

Krieger Beta: Blitz Cannon – Bombard enemies with artillery, then mow them down with a devastating laser.

Vigilant Beta: Bowhunter – Punch through foes at range with bolts that are as deadly as they are accurate.

Murasame Beta: Windcaller – Defend against incoming attacks to charge up energy, then unleash that force as a tornado that pulls in and restrains enemies.

Witchdoctor Beta: Plasma Shot – Pin down foes with rapid fire and paralyze them with charged cluster shots.

Nimbus Beta: Wild Bomb – Lay down proximity mines that can provide healing properties or explosive power.

There are also new modes being added with the fourth title update:

Custom Match – This mode enables players to create custom lobbies with their pick of rules, missions, and maps. Replay special story missions and 10-player co-op battles, play with friends on other platforms, and enjoy the new “Quick Brawl” setting to cut straight to the final missions. No matter how Exofighters choose to play in this mode, they’ll continue to earn XP, level up their suits, earn unlockables, and progress the story.

Time Loop Rebellion – Take on the game’s climactic boss battle in an even more challenging form and earn rewards for your combat prowess. Akin to Savage Gauntlet, this mode will be available at set times, with the first opportunity running Friday, April 26, 2024, at 4:00am BST – Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 3:59am BST.

Lastly, the publisher says there will be a tenth Exosuit Rig, the Incendiary Mortar, added with the update on April 17th.

Exoprimal is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.