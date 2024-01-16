Exoprimal season 3 adds Monster Hunter collaboration, and much more

Capcom has announced that Exoprimal season 3 will kick off this week (Thursday, January 18th) and will be the biggest update yet, adding a Monster Hunter collaboration, and a whole lot more. The publisher says it’ll add a “new Beta variant Exosuits, a Neo Triceratops boss battle, the Jungle map, new gear, fresh seasonal events”, and we’ve got details on the lot.

The Monster Hunter collaboration for Exoprimal will be a big draw, however, so let’s get to that first. Capcom says: “This week, monster tracks will begin appearing in Dino Survival matches. After collecting a number of tracks, players will trigger a special Monster Hunter mission. In this scenario, Exofighters will take on Rathalos, the iconic fire-breathing wyvern known as the “King of the Skies,” and hordes of Velociprey in a co-op boss fight alongside a hunting party of 10 players”.

On top of that, there will also be “special cosmetic sets inspired by the monsters and hunter armour from Monster Hunter“, with the publisher saying “Exofighters can suit up in a Rathalos armour skin for Murasame, a Kirin armour skin for Skywave, a Nergigante armour skin for Barrage, and a Rajang monster skin for Roadblock. These cosmetic sets also include a variety of Monster Hunter-themed emotes, charms, decals, and Comm Wheel stamps”.

There’s a lot more, so let’s get into it:

Neo Triceratops Boss Fight: Rathalos isn’t the only boss fight debuting in Exoprimal Season 3. A Neo Triceratops is also being summoned to the wargames for another exciting 10-player co-op battle! This massive creature has grown and mutated to gain unnatural strength. It can strike foes from a distance by shooting out spikes and has the power to enlarge its horns when charging into melee. Exofighters will need to work together under a respawn limit to overcome this fearsome new opponent.

New Beta Variant Exosuits: Exofighters will also have a collection of new Beta variant Exosuits to equip in Season 3. These Beta variants each possess unique weaponry and playstyles that set them apart from the standard Exosuit models and Alpha variants.

Deadeye Beta: Energy MG – This model is equipped with an energy machine gun that can continue firing suppressive fire without reloading so long as it doesn’t overheat.

Barrage Beta: Fire Spray – This variant’s flamethrower annihilates enemies at range with a devastating inferno.

Roadblock Beta: Counter Shield – This suit’s shield absorbs damage and unleashes it as a powerful ranged counterattack.

Skywave Beta: Lifeline – Healing allies enables this suit to acquire energy that can be used to form protective barriers that can safeguard the team from damage.

Welcome to the Jungle: The Jungle is a new map for the wargames. This tropical forest deep within Bikitoa Island features dense terrain. Exofighters are encouraged to consider using gear suited for close quarters and mid-range combat. Data indicates that leaping over obstacles to deliver surprise attacks on unsuspecting enemies is also highly effective!

Lastly, Capcom confirmed that season 4 is planned for April 2024 and will include more challenges, custom match mode, more beta variant exosuits, a “third Capcom collaboration”, and more, before signing off by revealing the time limited events, as follows:

Lunar New Year Campaign – Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 – Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Exofighters can ring in the new year by unlocking a Lion Dance hat skin for all 10 original Exosuits.

– Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 – Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Exofighters can ring in the new year by unlocking a Lion Dance hat skin for all 10 original Exosuits. Chocolate Campaign – Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024 – Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Exofighters can unlock a Chocolate Exosuit skin for all 10 original models to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

– Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024 – Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Exofighters can unlock a Chocolate Exosuit skin for all 10 original models to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Double XP Campaign – Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 – Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Additional Double XP Campaigns will be held at later dates.

Exoprimal is out now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.