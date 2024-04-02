Street Fighter 6 gets Monster Hunter collaboration from today

Capcom has announced that the Monster Hunter collaboration for Street Fighter 6 has released today, as part of the Monster Hunter 20th anniversary celebrations.

As well as a host of Monster Hunter items for Street Fighter 6, the arcade game Magic Sword will be added to the Battle Hub Game Centre as an unlockable premium award. Capcom also notes that “Kimberly and JP are both celebrating their birthdays this month!”, and says: “Let’s celebrate right alongside them with the opportunity to get Drive Tickets and bonus Kudos along with participating in character-specific tournaments”.

Check out the trailer for the collaboration, below:

Anyway, back to the Monster Hunter items, then, which are detailed as follows, from the latest press release:

Enter the fray in the Battle Hub, decked out in Monster Hunter decor and playing your favorite Monster Hunter music

The menacing Rathalos and Rathian join you in the photo booth to spice up your pictures

During the event period, players can watch one Tutorial within Fighting Ground to get the Wyvern Jawblade avatar gear

The next Street Voter event kicks off as well with the age-old question – “What’s your favorite Monster Hunter weapon?” Voting opens on April 8 and all voters will receive 2,000 Drive Tickets

Limited time Monster Hunter weapon shaped accessories will be available for purchase from the Hub Goods Shop via Fighter Coins or Drive Tickets, with lots of challenges to earn Drive Tickets from! Multiple weapons can even be equipped together

Premium rewards for the Fighting Pass include avatar gear like Rathalos Helm, Mail, Coil, Greaves, and Felyne Head, as well as items like a “Happy Hunting!” photo frame, “Gimmie it Well-Done!” player title, and a “Hunter’s Dance” emote

As you can see from the trailer, and the list of items, this is a chance for fans of both Street Fighter 6 and Monster Hunter to make their avatar look like it’s their avatar from Monster Hunter.

Both games are available now.