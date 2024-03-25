Dragon’s Dogma 2 planned updates includes “new game” and motion blur options

The official Dragon’s Dogma 2 social media accounts have confirmed the planned updates for the “near future”, and there’s some good changes in there already.

One of the biggest additions is that you will be able to “start a new game when save data already exists”, and this is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Steam. Note that this does not confirm multiple save slots, merely that you can start a new game if you already have a save. Capcom hasn’t detailed if this will mean save slots are coming, but at the moment the only way to start over in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is is you delete your save game entirely.

The planned updates are split into three categories, so let’s get going:

Updates for all platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Steam

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists

Changing the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game

Miscellaneous text display fixes

Miscellaneous bug fixes

Updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X

Adding the option to switch motion blur on/off in options

Adding the option to switch Ray Tracing on/off in options

Adding the option to set frame rate to either variable or max 30fps in options

Not that the motion blur and ray tracing options “will not affect frame rate significantly”, says the developer, adding that “frame rate improvements are planned for future updates”.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Updates for Steam

Improving quality when DLSS super resolution is enabled

Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings

Capcom hasn’t said specifically when we can expect the updates to drop, but says it “will release them as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform”.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.